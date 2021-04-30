Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

