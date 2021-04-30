Bokf Na Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

SNN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

