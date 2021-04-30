Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bokf Na raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

