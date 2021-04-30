Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $930,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.