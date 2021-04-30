Bokf Na Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 578.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 19.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $3,809,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $394.24 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.61.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

