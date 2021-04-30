Bokf Na Sells 6,565 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bokf Na cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

