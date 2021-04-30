Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

