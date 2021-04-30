Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

