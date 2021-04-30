Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$275.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$270.00 to C$275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.20.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$228.96. 4,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$219.36. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.