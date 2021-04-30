Brad Barnett Sells 2,700 Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$12,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,953.21.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$49,423.50.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$186,866.40.

Shares of RCK opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.31 million and a P/E ratio of -58.97.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.