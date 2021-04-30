Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,327.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,153.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

