Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.85 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

