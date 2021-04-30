Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.78 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.55% of Unitil worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTL stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.