Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

