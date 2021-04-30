Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

FSLR opened at $87.29 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

