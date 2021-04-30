Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,227 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

