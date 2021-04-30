Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $418.71. The stock had a trading volume of 282,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.