Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average is $255.49. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

