Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.11. 36,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

