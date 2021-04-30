Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,117. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

