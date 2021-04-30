Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.32. The company had a trading volume of 73,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

