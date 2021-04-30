Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Xerox by 174.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 611,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 322.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,164. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

