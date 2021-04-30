Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 0.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,684. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

