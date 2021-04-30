Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. 6,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.