Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.