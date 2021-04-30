Brian Harris Sells 12,546 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

