Brickley Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

