Brickley Wealth Management Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.