Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $7.03 on Friday, reaching $144.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

