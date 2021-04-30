Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in April

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.