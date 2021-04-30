Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 97,430 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $26.52.

The firm has a market cap of $801.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,434,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

