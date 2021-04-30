Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 97,430 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $26.52.
The firm has a market cap of $801.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.
Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.