British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 922,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000.

STLA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

