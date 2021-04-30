British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,200 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.