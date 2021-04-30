Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

