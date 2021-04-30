Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 473,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,111. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

