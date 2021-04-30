Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 4,302,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.