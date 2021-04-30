Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $261.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.80 million to $268.10 million. NuVasive posted sales of $259.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NUVA opened at $71.72 on Friday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

