Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

