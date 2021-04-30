Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit