Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.25 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

SYK traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.06. 6,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

