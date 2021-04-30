Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.73. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $185.14. The stock had a trading volume of 226,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.02. The company has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.