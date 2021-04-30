Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.94 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 80.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. Accenture has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

