Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce sales of $964.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.43 million and the lowest is $959.29 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $296.28 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 154.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

