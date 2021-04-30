Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $1.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. ePlus reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.36. 65,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,469. ePlus has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

