Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. General Mills posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

