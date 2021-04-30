Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. 16,793,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

