Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $37.83

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In other Oscar Health news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oscar Health stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 298,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,164. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.