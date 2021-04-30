Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$14.84

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

TSE SPB traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$15.07. 322,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.12.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.62%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

