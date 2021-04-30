Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target at $88.65

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

