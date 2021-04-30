Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $61.00

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 893,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

