Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.31.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$132.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$108.78 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.92.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

